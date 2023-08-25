Francis Ngannou believes boxing match with Tyson Fury only ups the stakes for future Jon Jones fight: “It will just make that fight bigger”

By Susan Cox - August 25, 2023

Francis Ngannou believes his boxing match with Tyson Fury will only up the stakes for a future Jon Jones fight.

Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones

The 36-year-old Ngannou was the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion from March 2021 until early 2023. Ngannou parted ways with the promotion after being unable to come to terms with a new contract. It was only then that the title was vacated.

As a free agent, Francis Ngannou eventually signed with the PFL (Professional Fighters League) and in doing so, is now able to fulfill his desire to compete in the boxing ring as well.

It will be Ngannou vs Fury in the ring on Saturday, October 28th in Saudi Arabia.

With the vacated heavyweight title, it would be Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) who returned to the Octagon, after a 3-year absence, to fight Ciryl Gane (11-2 MMA) at UFC 285 this past March. The result was a victory for ‘Bones’ and a new champion was crowned.

Francis Ngannou spoke about the ‘fight that got away’ on the podcast ‘Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson’, saying:

“I’m disappointed, too, but that fight is still possible. I think we both (Ngannou and Jones) are down for it. I left the UFC but that doesn’t mean that this fight cannot happen.”

Continuing ‘The Predator’ said (h/t MMANews):

“It will just make that fight bigger. Like, imagine me and Jon Jones fighting after the Tyson Fury fight, the one or the second one, it just gets that fight bigger and bigger. So that fight will always be there when both of us want to fight. Now, it’s a matter of our contractual situation.”

Obviously, Francis Ngannou hasn’t ruled out the possibility of the two fighters battling it out in the cage.

For now, Jones will be looking to defend his title this coming November 11th against Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) at UFC 295, which takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Would you like to see a Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones fight in the future?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Francis Ngannou Jon Jones Tyson Fury UFC

Related

Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith says he wouldn’t still be fighting if he didn’t believe he could become a UFC champion: “The whole reason I’m still here and still in this journey is the title”

Susan Cox - August 25, 2023
Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya vows to make Sean Strickland his “b*tch” at UFC 293: “Behind the scenes he’s soft”

Susan Cox - August 25, 2023

Israel Adesanya is vowing to make Sean Strickland his ‘b*tch’ at UFC 293.

Max Holloway, Korean Zombie, UFC Singapore
Max Holloway

UFC Singapore: ‘Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie’ Weigh-in Results - All Fighters Make Weight

Susan Cox - August 25, 2023

UFC Singapore kicks off with fighter weigh-ins, which took place today, Friday, August 25th at the UFC host hotel in Singapore.

Tony Ferguson
UFC

Tony Ferguson announces he is “not done fighting” following latest loss at UFC 291: “F**k your retirementtal”

Harry Kettle - August 25, 2023

Tony Ferguson has claimed that he will not be retiring from mixed martial arts despite suffering his sixth straight defeat.

Ian Machado Garry
Ian Garry

Chael Sonnen explains what Ian Garry needs to do in order to “get over” with fans after UFC 292

Harry Kettle - August 25, 2023

Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on what Ian Garry needs to do in order to make a real impact with MMA fans.

Giga-Chikadze

Giga Chikadze doubts Alex Caceres will attempt to strike with him at UFC Singapore: “I’m a different breed, and he knows it”

Harry Kettle - August 25, 2023
Ian Machado Garry
UFC

Police threatened to arrest and jail Ian Garry the night before UFC 292: “I promise you, I will push the boundaries”

Harry Kettle - August 25, 2023

According to Ian Garry, police in Boston threatened to put him in jail the night before his fight at UFC 292.

Mario Bautista
UFC

Mario Bautista unsure if he's willing "to take the risk" of accepting a fight against Cody Garbrandt again after UFC 292

Cole Shelton - August 24, 2023

Mario Bautista had called out Cody Garbrandt for quite some time and finally got his wish.

Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

Tim Welch believes Sean O'Malley's TKO of Aljamain Sterling "put a little fear" into Merab Dvalishvili

Cole Shelton - August 24, 2023

Tim Welch, the head coach of Sean O’Malley, believes UFC 292 put some fear into Merab Dvalishvili.

Sean O'Malley, Alexandre Pantoja
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley responds to Alexandre Pantoja's callout, claims he KO'd him in sparring: “Does he want me to post it?"

Cole Shelton - August 24, 2023

Sean O’Malley has responded to UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja’s callout.