Anthony Smith says he wouldn’t still be fighting if he didn’t believe he could become a UFC champion: “The whole reason I’m still here and still in this journey is the title”

By Susan Cox - August 25, 2023

Anthony Smith is sharing that he wouldn’t still be fighting if he didn’t still believe he could become a UFC champion.

Anthony Smith

It will be Anthony Smith (36-18 MMA) in a rematch with Ryan Spann (21-8 MMA) this Saturday, August 26th at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, in Singapore.

Smith, 35, will looking for a victory after having lost his last 2 fights in the Octagon against Magomed Ankalaev (17-1 MMA) in July of 2022, and Johnny Walker (21-7 MMA) in May of this year.

Spann, 32, will also be looking to get back in the win column after his most recent loss to Nikita Krylov (30-9 MMA) this past March.

The last time the two fighters met was back in September of 2021 where it was Smith defeating Spann by submission at 3:47 of Round 1.

Anthony Smith, speaking at UFC Singapore media day, shared:

“The whole reason I’m still here and still in this journey is the title. The second that I think that I can’t win it or that it’s too far out of reach, then I’ll be done doing this.”

Continuing, ‘Lionheart’ admitted he’s been inconsistent in the cage (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I’ve been a bit inconsistent. I think at times I show up, and it’s clear I can beat anyone in the world, and sometimes I show up and sh*t the bed. So I’ve just really been working on my consistency. I think that’s what it comes down to: my focus and just trying to bring the best product every time. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve had to adjust some of my training and approaches and recovery stuff. It’s just a learning process.”

Will you be watching this Saturday? Who will you be betting on for the win – Anthony Smith or Ryan Spann?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

