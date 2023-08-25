Anthony Smith says he wouldn’t still be fighting if he didn’t believe he could become a UFC champion: “The whole reason I’m still here and still in this journey is the title”

Anthony Smith is sharing that he wouldn’t still be fighting if he didn’t still believe he could become a UFC champion.

It will be Anthony Smith (36-18 MMA) in a rematch with Ryan Spann (21-8 MMA) this Saturday, August 26th at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, in Singapore.

Smith, 35, will looking for a victory after having lost his last 2 fights in the Octagon against Magomed Ankalaev (17-1 MMA) in July of 2022, and Johnny Walker (21-7 MMA) in May of this year.

Spann, 32, will also be looking to get back in the win column after his most recent loss to Nikita Krylov (30-9 MMA) this past March.

The last time the two fighters met was back in September of 2021 where it was Smith defeating Spann by submission at 3:47 of Round 1.

Anthony Smith, speaking at UFC Singapore media day, shared:

“The whole reason I’m still here and still in this journey is the title. The second that I think that I can’t win it or that it’s too far out of reach, then I’ll be done doing this.”

Continuing, ‘Lionheart’ admitted he’s been inconsistent in the cage (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I’ve been a bit inconsistent. I think at times I show up, and it’s clear I can beat anyone in the world, and sometimes I show up and sh*t the bed. So I’ve just really been working on my consistency. I think that’s what it comes down to: my focus and just trying to bring the best product every time. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve had to adjust some of my training and approaches and recovery stuff. It’s just a learning process.”

