Petr Yan calls for trilogy match against Aljamain Sterling following UFC 292

Petr Yan is interested in running it back with Aljamain Sterling.

Yan and Sterling have a history as the two first met at UFC 259 in March of 2021 as the Russian was defending his bantamweight title for the first time. Yan had success early on as he dropped Sterling and was outstriking him. However, in the fourth round, he threw a knee to Sterling’s head while he was on the ground and was DQ’d and lost his belt.

The two then had their rematch at UFC 273 in April 2022 as Sterling was looking to defend his belt for the first time. He ended up edging out a split decision in a very close fight, and one many thought Yan should’ve won.

Since then, Petr Yan has been vocal in trying to get the trilogy. Following UFC 292 and Sterling losing his belt, the Russian is now interested in the trilogy.