Petr Yan calls for trilogy match against Aljamain Sterling following UFC 292

By Cole Shelton - August 23, 2023

Petr Yan is interested in running it back with Aljamain Sterling.

Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan

Yan and Sterling have a history as the two first met at UFC 259 in March of 2021 as the Russian was defending his bantamweight title for the first time. Yan had success early on as he dropped Sterling and was outstriking him. However, in the fourth round, he threw a knee to Sterling’s head while he was on the ground and was DQ’d and lost his belt.

The two then had their rematch at UFC 273 in April 2022 as Sterling was looking to defend his belt for the first time. He ended up edging out a split decision in a very close fight, and one many thought Yan should’ve won.

Since then, Petr Yan has been vocal in trying to get the trilogy. Following UFC 292 and Sterling losing his belt, the Russian is now interested in the trilogy.

Yan calls out Sterling

“Deal,” Yan responded to Sterling when he tweeted about getting a rematch in 2024, referencing O’Malley.

The tweet was a good and clever one from Petr Yan who’s on a three-fight losing skid and has lost four of his last five. Although Yan is interested in running it back with Sterling, it’s uncertain if the UFC would have any interest in the fight. ‘Funkmaster’ is after an immediate rematch with Sean O’Malley. But, if he doesn’t get it, perhaps the trilogy with Yan will happen.

Petr Yan (16-5), as mentioned, is on a three-fight losing skid and coming off a decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili. Before that, he dropped a split decision loss to Sean O’Malley. To begin the losing streak, Yan lost a split decision to Aljamain Sterling in the rematch. His last win came by decision against Cory Sandhagen for the interim bantamweight title at UFC 267.

