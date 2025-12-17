Ben Rothwell set to headline BKFC: Knucklemania VI against two-time rival

By Curtis Calhoun - December 17, 2025
Ben Rothwell poses on the scale during an official UFC weigh-in

Bare Knuckle FC heavyweight champion and former UFC star Ben Rothwell will face a familiar rival in his upcoming title defense.

Ben Rothwell’s first Bare Knuckle FC title defense headlines the promotion’s upcoming card at Knucklemania VI in Philadelphia.

Rothwell won the BKFC heavyweight championship by knocking out Mick Terrill with one punch in just 36 seconds in January. The win capped off what is a 4-0 run in bare-knuckle boxing for Rothwell, who has rebranded himself since parting ways with the UFC and MMA.

Rothwell’s four bare-knuckle fights have all ended by knockout, including recent wins over Todd Duffee and Josh Copeland. He now headlines a stacked BKFC heavyweight division featuring the likes of Yoel Romero and Lorenzo Hunt, who will face one another at Knucklemania VI.

As for what’s next for Rothwell, he’ll face a former UFC heavyweight champion as the card’s headlining bout.

Ben Rothwell vs. Andrei Arlovski III headlines BKFC: Knucklemania VI

BKFC announced on Wednesday that Rothwell will face former UFC heavyweight champion and two-time MMA foe, Andrei Arlovski, in the Knucklemania VI main event on February 7th. Arlovski made his BKFC debut in June, finishing Rothwell’s former rival Copeland by fourth-round TKO.

Arlovski has competed in various boxing promotions since retiring from the UFC. He most recently defeated influencer Kelz at a Misfits Boxing event last month by fourth-round knockout.

Rothwell and Arlovski fought twice in their MMA careers, with Arlovski winning both matchups. Arlovski knocked out Rothwell in July 2008 at an Affliction event, and they rematched at a 2019 UFC event, with Arlovski earning a unanimous decision win.

The Hunt vs. Romero winner will likely face the Rothwell vs. Arlovski victor following Knucklemania VI. The event also features a rematch between rising BKFC stars Tony Soto and Ben Bonner on the main card.

