Andrei Arlovski scores first stoppage win in 10 years at Dirty Boxing Championship
UFC veteran Andrei Arlovski has scored his first stoppage win in 10 years in combat sports at Dirty Boxing Championship.
For the longest time, Andrei Arlovski has been competing in combat sports. For the most part, he’s spent his energy on mixed martial arts. Nowadays, though, he’s enjoying the twilight of his career in a different way – with a venture into boxing. For some, it’s an unusual transition – but others feel as if he’s earned the right to make any decision he wants when it comes to earning money and having fun.
Last night, Arlovski went head to head with Terrance Hodges. Nobody really knew what to expect from the contest given Andrei’s age, but with his experience, there was hope that he could roll back the years. As it turns out, that’s exactly what he did.
In addition, Arlovski also managed to do something that he hasn’t been able to do for a decade: he picked up a finish.
Huge elbow from Andrei Arlovski splits open Terrance Hodges forehead forcing the doctor stoppage #DBX1 pic.twitter.com/MRB64xkkye
Arlovski gets the job done
Andrei Arlovski will continue fighting until the wheels fall off and based on this performance, he still has something left in the tank. He managed to split Hodges’ forehead wide open and in doing so, the cut resulted in a TKO win for the former UFC champion.
It was brutal, it was intense, and it just highlighted why he’s such an icon. Arlovski constantly tries anything to reinvent himself, and he’s not going to stop until he walks away. Who knows, maybe one day he’ll even work his way back to the UFC for one more fight.
