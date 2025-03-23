Andrei Arlovski scores first stoppage win in 10 years at Dirty Boxing Championship

UFC veteran Andrei Arlovski has scored his first stoppage win in 10 years in combat sports at Dirty Boxing Championship.

For the longest time, Andrei Arlovski has been competing in combat sports. For the most part, he’s spent his energy on mixed martial arts. Nowadays, though, he’s enjoying the twilight of his career in a different way – with a venture into boxing. For some, it’s an unusual transition – but others feel as if he’s earned the right to make any decision he wants when it comes to earning money and having fun.

Last night, Arlovski went head to head with Terrance Hodges. Nobody really knew what to expect from the contest given Andrei’s age, but with his experience, there was hope that he could roll back the years. As it turns out, that’s exactly what he did.

In addition, Arlovski also managed to do something that he hasn’t been able to do for a decade: he picked up a finish.