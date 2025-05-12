46-year-old UFC veteran Andrei Arlovski booked for tough BKFC debut

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski is closing in on 50 years old, but he’s not done fighting yet. He’s now set to debut with BKFC.

Arlovski, now 46, enjoyed two lengthy stints with the UFC. In fact, he has the second most fights in Octagon history, at 42.

The Belarusian’s second run with the UFC came to an end in 2024, after a split-decision loss to Martin Buday.

However, he was soon signed by Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing promotion, where he scored his first finish in years, stopping Terrance Hodges with a cut.

Arlovski will now be dropping the gloves all together. The former UFC star recently signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), and now has a date an opponent for his debut.

He will take on MMA veteran Geronimo Dos Santos at BKFC 76 in June 21. The promotion announced the booking on social media.