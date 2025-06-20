Ilia Topuria feels lightweight move already paying off ahead of UFC 317

Ilia Topuria Already Benefitting From Weight Change

Speaking to reporters in Las Vegas following an open working session, Ilia Topuria said the change in weight class has already boosted his training camp significantly (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“This is the happiest I ever have been in my training camps because of the weight cut,” Topuria said Friday at a media scrum ahead of an open workout in Las Vegas. “I have been able to enjoy the whole process, and I feel ready. I feel ready, man. You guys are not even expecting what you’re going to see on June 28.

“Everything (changed) because at the end of the day, that 10 pounds makes a lot of difference. In my life, before, I had to be for 12 weeks cutting the weight. I haven’t been able to enjoy anything because I have to be professional at the same time in the fight game and also in the nutrition part. So this time, I have been able to enjoy the whole process and I’m very happy.”

Going into UFC 317, Topuria is the betting favorite. Hardcore fans believe “do Bronx” is very much a live underdog. Ranked UFC lightweight Rafael Fiziev recently told Athlon Sports that Topuria could face some difficulty because the 155-pound division is a different animal. Time will tell if “El Matador” can handle business just as he has throughout his career up to this point.