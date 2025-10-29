Andrei Arlovski booked for professional boxing debut on upcoming Misfits Boxing card

46-year-old Andrei Arlovski isn’t slowing down anytime soon as he’s set to headline an upcoming Misfits Boxing card.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski appeared on the verge of retirement following four consecutive defeats to wrap up his promotional tenure. A split decision defeat to Martin Buday at UFC 303 signaled the end of his UFC career, as the promotion opted not to re-sign the MMA legend to a new contract.

Since departing the UFC, Arlovski has transitioned into boxing, earning wins in Dirty Boxing and Bare Knuckle FC. He most recently knocked out Josh Copeland at BKFC 76 in June after a second-round stoppage at DBX 1.

Next, Arlovski will debut in Misfits Boxing against an up-and-coming influencer.

Andrei Arlovski vs. Kelz headlines Misfits Duel: Nashville

As announced on Wednesday, Arlovski will face Nigerian reality star Kelz in a four-round professional boxing match in Nashville on November 9th. The promotion made the matchup official in a press release.

Kelz’s rise to prominence stems from his time on Too Hot To Handle, a Netflix reality television series, before transitioning into combat sports. He made his Misfits debut last year, defeating fellow influencer Big Tobz by knockout.

As of this writing, it’s uncertain if Arlovski’s Misfits deal is a one-fight contract or for multiple bouts. Arlovski hasn’t detailed when he plans to retire, but his recent activity level points to a potentially busy next chapter of his career.

Arlovski won the interim UFC heavyweight championship by submitting Tim Sylvia at UFC 51, before being promoted to undisputed champ following a win over Justin Eilers just months later. His first promotional stint ended with a win over Jake O’Brien at UFC 82.

Following six years away from the UFC, Arlovski rejoined the promotion in 2014, defeating former The Ultimate Fighter finalist Brendan Schaub by split decision at UFC 174. He earned wins over Frank Mir, Travis Browne, and Antonio Silva before a knockout loss to Stipe Miocic kicked off a five-fight skid.