Andrei Arlovski booked for professional boxing debut on upcoming Misfits Boxing card

By Curtis Calhoun - October 29, 2025
Andrei Arlovski enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 303 in Las Vegas

46-year-old Andrei Arlovski isn’t slowing down anytime soon as he’s set to headline an upcoming Misfits Boxing card.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski appeared on the verge of retirement following four consecutive defeats to wrap up his promotional tenure. A split decision defeat to Martin Buday at UFC 303 signaled the end of his UFC career, as the promotion opted not to re-sign the MMA legend to a new contract.

Since departing the UFC, Arlovski has transitioned into boxing, earning wins in Dirty Boxing and Bare Knuckle FC. He most recently knocked out Josh Copeland at BKFC 76 in June after a second-round stoppage at DBX 1.

Next, Arlovski will debut in Misfits Boxing against an up-and-coming influencer.

Andrei Arlovski vs. Kelz headlines Misfits Duel: Nashville

As announced on Wednesday, Arlovski will face Nigerian reality star Kelz in a four-round professional boxing match in Nashville on November 9th. The promotion made the matchup official in a press release.

Kelz’s rise to prominence stems from his time on Too Hot To Handle, a Netflix reality television series, before transitioning into combat sports. He made his Misfits debut last year, defeating fellow influencer Big Tobz by knockout.

As of this writing, it’s uncertain if Arlovski’s Misfits deal is a one-fight contract or for multiple bouts. Arlovski hasn’t detailed when he plans to retire, but his recent activity level points to a potentially busy next chapter of his career.

Arlovski won the interim UFC heavyweight championship by submitting Tim Sylvia at UFC 51, before being promoted to undisputed champ following a win over Justin Eilers just months later. His first promotional stint ended with a win over Jake O’Brien at UFC 82.

Following six years away from the UFC, Arlovski rejoined the promotion in 2014, defeating former The Ultimate Fighter finalist Brendan Schaub by split decision at UFC 174. He earned wins over Frank Mir, Travis Browne, and Antonio Silva before a knockout loss to Stipe Miocic kicked off a five-fight skid.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Andrei Arlovski Boxing News UFC

Related

Ante Delija walks to the Octagon for his fight at UFC Paris, opposite Tom Aspinall in the cage at UFC 321

Ante Delija reacts to Tom Aspinall's refusal to fight him, defends teammate against skeptics of UFC 321 injuries

Curtis Calhoun - October 29, 2025
Ben Askren enters the Octagon prior to his fight at UFC Singapore
UFC

Doctor: Ben Askren combat sports comeback 'isn't crazy' amidst ongoing recovery from coma

Curtis Calhoun - October 29, 2025

Dr. Brian Sutterer explained why he wouldn’t be surprised to see Ben Askren return to combat sports once he fully recovers from his recent health scare.

TJ Dillashaw appears at the UFC 280 press conference, opposite Tom Aspinall after an eye poke at UFC 321
Tom Aspinall

TJ Dillashaw becomes the latest to accuse Tom Aspinall of 'taking the easy way out' at UFC 321

Curtis Calhoun - October 29, 2025

Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw is the latest to weigh in on the controversy surrounding Tom Aspinall at UFC 321.

Chris Weidman, Anderson Silva
Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman explains how Anderson Silva boxing match came together

Cole Shelton - October 29, 2025

Chris Weidman had thought of boxing Anderson Silva for quite some time.

UFC Fight Night Octagon
UFC

UFC legend makes interesting proposal to prevent boring fights amid UFC 321 criticism

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 29, 2025

Could Quinton “Rampage” Jackson be onto something with his proposal to prevent boring UFC fights?

Larissa Pacheco holds PFL Women's Lightweight Championship

Former PFL champion who defeated Kayla Harrison calls for UFC return

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 29, 2025
Umar Nurmagomedov controls Mario Bautista at UFC 321
UFC

Ex-UFC champion doubles down on advice for Umar Nurmagomedov

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 29, 2025

A former UFC champion still believes Umar Nurmagomedov would benefit by taking his advice.

Steve Garcia
UFC

Steve Garcia expects a 'bloody' war against David Onama at UFC Vegas 110

Cole Shelton - October 28, 2025

Steve Garcia is eager to headline his first UFC card.

Jiri Prochazka speaks after a win at UFC 320, opposite Tom Aspinall in the cage at UFC 321
Tom Aspinall

Jiri Prochazka becomes the latest to question Tom Aspinall after eye pokes led to UFC 321 no contest

Curtis Calhoun - October 28, 2025

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka is the latest to question Tom Aspinall’s eye injuries suffered at UFC 321.

Melissa Croden
UFC on ESPN

Melissa Croden thinks Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes "is for sure going to bring excitement and more attention to the division"

Dylan Bowker - October 28, 2025

Melissa Croden is a more recent addition to the UFC’s bantamweight division and is entering a more intriguing landscape at 135 pounds with the looming Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes bout firing many up. While there has not been a specifically outlined date or location, the promotion is clearly intrigued about booking a Harrison vs. Nunes championship clash. The excitement around that fight is seen as a much-needed shot in the arm for the women’s bantamweight division in the UFC overall.