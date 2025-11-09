Jake Paul gets called out by another UFC heavyweight legend amid Gervonta Davis fight cancellation

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 9, 2025
Jake Paul poses for Most Valuable Promotions (1)

Jake Paul is quite popular among aging MMA stars after his planned bout against Gervonta “Tank” Davis was canned.

Paul and Most Valuable Promotions decided to cancel the boxing match, citing a civil suit against Davis alleging battery and kidnapping. “The Problem Child’s” team has reportedly been exploring several options, such as former UFC stars Nate Diaz and Francis Ngannou.

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Andrei Arlovski put his name in the hat as a potential opponent for Paul.

“I called [Jake Paul],” Arlovski said. “It’s going to be dreams come true but one step at a time. I need to beat my first opponent and then we’ll see what’s going to happen after but absolutely [I want to fight him].

“Another famous YouTuber but you have to respect that he trains a lot, spends a lot of money on his boxing coaches so I guess he’s not a joke. But like I said, one step at a time and we’ll see what happens after.”

Arlovski will face Kelechi “Kelz” Dyke in a Misfits Boxing match on Sunday. “The Pitbull” explained how he got the chance to enter the sweet science.

“My manager told me you have an opportunity to fight in a boxing match,” Arlovski said. “Would you like to? I said absolutely, let’s go. That’s how it happened.

“To be honest with you, shame on me, I never heard about [Misfits]. But right after a little bit, I found out that Tony Ferguson is fighting over there. I guess I’ll find out soon.”

Arlovski was successful in his Dirty Boxing debut back in March. He defeated Terrance Hodges via second-round TKO. Then in June, he entered the world of bare-knuckle boxing. Arlovski defeated Josh Copeland under the BKFC banner via fourth-round TKO.

Time will tell if Arlovski will eventually get a chance to share the ring with Paul.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Andrei Arlovski Boxing News Jake Paul

