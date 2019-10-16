UFC Boston | Pro fighters make their picks for Chris Weidman vs. Dominick Reyes

In the main event of UFC Boston, Chris Weidman is moving up to light heavyweight to take on the undefeated Dominick Reyes. Heading into the fight, Reyes is a -170 favorite while the former middleweight champion is a +140 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The majority think Dominick Reyes will win the fight, but some feel it’s very close.

Here is what they had to say.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks: Chris Weidman vs. Dominick Reyes:

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: This is the thing when guys move up and down weight classes, you really don’t know how much the weight cut impacted them. Weidman was a former champ and is on a bit of a skid. Dominick Reyes is really good, so I think Reyes gets it done.

Marvin Vettori, UFC middleweight: I think Dominick Reyes will get it done. He has good takedown defenses and is solid.

Yorgan De Castro, UFC heavyweight: Dominick Reyes is too big and a very good striker, he will knock out Chris Weidman.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: I think Chris Weidman will do good at light heavyweight. He is a big dude and a good wrestler, I think he gets it done.

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: Dominick Reyes, he is a bull. He is the wrong person for Weidman to make his light heavyweight debut against.

Devin Clark, UFC light heavyweight: I think Reyes will win. If he wins he will win by stoppage, the longer the fight goes, Weidman will have the advantage.

Randy Costa, UFC bantamweight: I think Reyes gets it done. Weidman is coming up a weight class and Reyes has been a killer. Unless Weidman can close the distance and use his wrestling, I think Reyes wins.

***

Fighters picking Chris Weidman: Steven Peterson

Fighters picking Dominick Reyes: Eryk Anders, Marvin Vettori, Yorgan de Castro, Max Griffin, Devin Clark, Randy Costa

Who do you think will win the fight between Chris Weidman vs. Dominick Reyes at UFC Boston? Let us know in the comment section.

Learn how to watch the UFC Boston card here.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/16/2019.