Darian Weeks plans to proves he belongs with stoppage win over Yohan Lainesse at UFC 279: “I’m better in a lot of positions than he is”

Darian Weeks believes he will finally get his first UFC win when he faces Yohan Lainesse at UFC 279.

Weeks is coming off a decision loss to Ian Garry back in April and before that, he suffered a decision loss to Bryan Barberena in a fight he took on a couple of days’ notice. He was then booked to face Cedric Doumbe at UFC Paris, but due to French commission rules the fight was scrapped and he was then quickly re-booked to face Lainesse at UFC 279 a week later.

“Yohan’s opponent dropped out around the same time mine did and with me not being able to fight a European on the France card they didn’t want me on that card anymore,” Weeks said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “They just put two guys together who didn’t have opponents and are looking to fight.”

advertisement - continue reading below

When he got the offer to face Lainesse, Weeks admits he wasn’t too familiar with him. However, he has since studied his fights, and given they are both winless in the UFC, he’s expecting a very fun fight for the fans.

“Not familiar with him all that much. I’ve gone back and watched his fight, he had a good Contender Series fight and an alright showing against Gabe Green in his first UFC fight,” Weeks said. “I mean, it’s both of us searching for our first UFC victory so that usually makes for a great fight, both opponents wanting to put on a show.”

In Yohan Lainesse’s first UFC fight, he dropped Gabe Green early but appeared to gas out and was finished in the second. However, heading into this fight at UFC 279, Darian Weeks expects the Canadian to have improved cardio.

Even if Lainesse improves his cardio, Weeks is still confident he will get the stoppage win as he believes he’s just the better fighter.

advertisement - continue reading below

“I’m pretty sure he had made those changes so I think I will get the best Yohan,” Weeks said. “I’m definitely going for a finish, we are not going to force anything but I feel like I’m a well-rounded fighter and better in a lot of positions than he is. So, we are going for the finish even if that comes late in the third we will take what we can get.”

Should Weeks get his hand raised on Saturday at UFC 279, he says he hopes it proves to everyone that he belongs in the Las Vegas-based promotion.

“It’ll be a lot of excitement, a lot of like oh, finally. But, a lot of this is what we came here to do and this is where I belong,” Weeks concluded.

Do you think Darian Weeks will beat Yohan Lainesse at UFC 279?

advertisement - continue reading below