UFC 245 | Pro fighters make their picks for Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie 2 title fight

At UFC 245, Amanda Nunes will look to defend her bantamweight title once again when she takes on Germaine de Randamie. The contest will be a rematch of a 2013 fight, which Nunes won by first-round TKO.

Heading into the fight, the Brazilian champion is a -300 favorite while the challenger is a +230 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. Every single fighter believes we will hear ‘And Still’ as Nunes gets the job done.

Here’s what they had to say.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks: Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie 2:

Kevin Lee, UFC lightweight: That is a f**king good fight. That is a better fight than people give credit for. You have to give it to Amanda because she is the best to ever do it and anytime you count her out she is going to step up. She has so much power and the power will be a factor. Germaine is very smart and will be able to choose her shots. That is a tough one but I am going with Amanda, but Germaine can give her a run for her money.

Alexander Volkanovski, UFC featherweight: That is a good fight. Nunes is unbelievable and no matter the style she takes everyone out. GDR is a very good striker. But, Nunes has so many ways she can go as her wrestling and ground game is underrated. I think Nunes wins but it will be a competitive fight.

Geoff Neal, UFC welterweight: Amanda Nunes 100 percent. She is on a roll and nobody will stop her anytime soon until Macy Chiasson gets up there and will take her out. But, right now, she will continue her streak and run through GDR.

Ricky Simon, UFC bantamweight: I’ve been excited for this fight but the way Amanda has been I can’t go against her, so I think she wins.

Kai Kara-France, UFC flyweight: Amanda is going to use her wrestling a bit more in this fight and that will be the difference. Maybe she picks up a submission or a decision.

Cody Stamann, UFC bantamweight: Amanda Nunes. She is a monster. She is the killer, she walks you down and beats your ass. No one in the women’s division can do what she does. There is a massive gap from her to the next person.

Ian Heinisch, UFC middleweight: Amanda Nunes for sure. She is the GOAT and will defend the belt again.

Irene Aldana, UFC bantamweight: I think Nunes gets it done. She is unstoppable now.

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: Amanda Nunes all day. She is the best fighter of all time and she beat GDR once already. It is hard to pick against her.

Joe Solecki, UFC lightweight: I don’t think Amanda Nunes is going to lose in a long time. She is on fire and will get it done here.

***

Fighters picking Amanda Nunes: Kevin Lee, Alexander Volkanovski, Geoff Neal, Ricky Simon, Kai Kara-France, Cody Stamann, Ian Heinisch, Irene Aldana, Billy Quarantillo, Joe Solecki.

Fighters picking Germaine de Randamie: None

ICYMI these same pros picked Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington and Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski.

Who do you think will win the fight between Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie 2? Let us know in the comment section.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/12/2019.