UFC 245 | Pro fighters make their picks for Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski title fight

In the co-main event of UFC 245, Max Holloway will look to defend his featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski. Heading into the fight, the Hawaiian champion is a -175 favorite, while the challenger is a +145 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get the predictions for the scrap. This time around, the majority believe Max Holloway’s cardio will be too much for Volkanovski, and that the champ will defend his throne.

Here’s what they had to say.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks: Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski:

Kevin Lee, UFC lightweight: I have to go with Max. That size, that length. I don’t think there is anyone at 145 pounds that could beat him. That is just how it is. He is going to work Alex in this fight.

Geoff Neal, UFC welterweight: I am going with Holloway. He is a really cool guy, and I think that cardio will be too much.

Cody Stamann, UFC bantamweight: I would have 100 percent bet my house on Holloway. But, then I watched Volkanovski and a few of his fights and I was a lot more unsure. I’m like -120 Holloway. It is really close. If Volkanovski can take the damage early and go five rounds, I don’t know it will be interesting. I would say Holloway but it is going to be close.

Ricky Simon, UFC bantamweight: I have to go with my man Max. He is so big for the weight class and his combinations are never-ending. I’m a big fan of his, as well.

Ian Heinisch, UFC middleweight: I think Holloway takes that one. He is too big at featherweight.

Kai Kara-France, UFC flyweight: I have to bet on my boy Alex Volkanovski. I’ve always been a fan of Max’s work, being from Hawaii, which is the cousins of New Zealand. I have always respected his fights, and love how he brings it. But, I think he is outnumbered here everywhere. Alex has one of the best top games and his standup is a lot better and has matched his ground game. He can take anyone down and he gets stronger every round. The later this fight goes the better he gets so I feel like he will find a way to finish Max. If not, he’ll edge out a decision. I can’t wait to watch it.

Irene Aldana, UFC bantamweight: That is a hard fight to pick. Volkanovski hits really hard but Holloway is really technical. But, I think Holloway defends his belt.

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: I got Max Holloway in that one. His experience, his reach, his size. Volkanovski is on a run but Holloway is unbeatable at featherweight and is a cool guy. Blessed Era continues.

Joe Solecki, UFC lightweight: I think Volkanovski is really good and overlooked here. I think he is going to pull off the upset and become the new champion.

***

Fighters picking Max Holloway: Kevin Lee, Geoff Neal, Cody Stamann, Ricky Simon, Ian Heinisch, Irene Aldana, Billy Quarantillo

Fighters picking Alexander Volkanovski: Kai Kara-France, Joe Solecki

Who do you think will win the fight between Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski? Let us know in the comment section.

ICYMI: These same pros picked Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington title fight.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/11/2019.