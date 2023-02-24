Tyron Woodley claims Tommy Fury is comparable to Nate Robinson in terms of difficulty for Jake Paul: “Every other fighter, in my opinion, is tougher than Tommy”

Tyron Woodley doesn’t think Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury will be competitive.

Paul and Fury are set to headline an ESPN Top Rank pay-per-view on Sunday in Saudi Arabia. It’s a fight both men have wanted and after it was booked twice previously but both times Fury pulled out but it will finally happen on Sunday.

Heading into the fight, Paul is the betting favorite which doesn’t surprise Woodley. Instead, he thinks every opponent that Jake Paul has fought except for Nate Robinson is a tougher challenge than Tommy Fury.

“Tommy outside of Nate (Robinson), the only opponent that I think Tommy may be more difficult than is Nate, that’s it. Nate Robinson, by the way, not Nate Diaz,” Woodley said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Every other fighter, in my opinion, is tougher than Tommy.”

Of course, Paul beat fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in his debut before defeating Robinson and Ben Askren. After the KO win over Askren, he then followed it up with back-to-back wins over Woodley and then beat Anderson Silva by decision in his biggest win.

Tommy Fury, meanwhile, is the first pro boxer Jake Paul has fought, but Tyron Woodley isn’t sold on the Brit’s skills. Yet, it does seem likely he would pose more problems than Askren and Gib, but Woodley doesn’t think that is the case. Instead, he believes this is an easy fight for Paul to remain undefeated.

