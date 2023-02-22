Tommy Fury says Jake Paul “will never box again” after he beats him, reveals Tyson Fury will be in his corner

Tommy Fury believes this weekend will be the last time Jake Paul steps into a boxing ring as a professional.

Fury and Paul are finally set to fight after their two previous matchups fell through. The two will fight on Sunday in Saudi Arabia in a highly-anticipated bout with both being confident they will KO the other. But, Fury has now taken it a step further as he claims when he beats Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer will never box again.

“I’m going to be angry, I’m going to be frustrated at Jake Paul, he can’t fight,” Fury said to Top Rank. “I’m here on a paid vacation and if I’m worried about Jake Paul then I want to forget about winning a world title. That isn’t the case here, we are here super relaxed, on weight, and ready to go… When I’m done, this guy will never box again. If I have any dreams of winning a world title, I’m not fazed by Jake Paul and you will see that Sunday night.”

Along with being confident he will KO Jake Paul, Tommy Fury revealed he will have Tyson Fury in his corner.

“Yes, he is coming in a few days,” Fury revealed that Tyson will be in his corner. “Everything is perfect. The calm before the storm.”

The stakes are no doubt high for this one as both men have been full of trash-talk in the lead-up to the scrap. Yet, it was revealed Jake Paul has an immediate rematch clause in his contract if he loses, but Tommy Fury doubts he will trigger that. Instead, he is confident he will get a brutal KO to end Paul’s boxing career at seven fights.

