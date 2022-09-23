Trey Ogden happy to prove the doubters wrong as the biggest underdog at UFC Vegas 60

Trey Ogden figured he would be the underdog against Daniel Zellhuber but didn’t expect to be the biggest underdog on the card at UFC Vegas 60.

Ogden was coming off a split decision loss to Jordan Leavitt in his debut and was set to fight the undefeated Zellhuber. Going into the fight, Ogden knew people would be doubting him and he was fine with that.

- Advertisementss -

“I didn’t put too much stock into it, I didn’t look too much into it,” Ogden said to BJPENN.com. “I assumed I was the underdog, I didn’t know how much or that I was the biggest underdog on the card until fight week. But, I know the people who are talking about me getting smashed don’t know what my game plan was or how hard I have been working, so I wasn’t paying any attention to it.”

Heading into the fight, Ogden knew he couldn’t go 0-2 in the UFC and felt there was a ton of pressure on him. But, fighting with pressure is nothing new for Ogden.

- Advertisement -

“There has been pressure on me for quite a while. Before I got the Lookin’ For A Fight opportunity I knew if I lost a fight, that would be it because I was getting older,” Ogden said. “Then, when I got that opportunity it was a five-round fight in altitude and Dana White is in the crowd. But, the pressure has brought the best out of me.”

According to Trey Ogden, the game plan was to wrestle Daniel Zellhuber and get a submission win at UFC Vegas 60. However, the Glory MMA product was having success on the feet and ended up winning a clear-cut decision by out-striking the Mexican.

“I knew taking him down was going to be the easiest path to victory and we trained to submit him,” Ogden explained. “But, I went into the fight and kickboxed with him. I also don’t think he had Octagon jitters. Although strikes thrown were low volume there were so many feints and we were reading each other to set something up.”

Although Ogden got the win, he isn’t sure what is next for him. His wife is having a baby in December so he says he will need to be a dad for a few months before he looks to get back into the Octagon.

- Advertisement -

“My wife is due with an out first baby in December so that is the next thing I’m focused on. This was a long fight camp so I’m just focused on that,” Ogden concluded. “I haven’t had a single day since she has been pregnant that I haven’t had a fight or been in fight camp, so I owe it to her to be focused for the next few months and we will see what the beginning of next year is.”

Who would you like to see Trey Ogden fight next?

- Advertisement -