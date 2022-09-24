Nate Diaz reacts after Khamzat Chimaev announces move to middleweight

Nate Diaz had some choice words for Khamzat Chimaev after the undefeated fighter announced he would be moving up to middleweight.

Diaz (21-13 MMA) and Chimaev (12-0 MMA) were of course slated to headline UFC 279 earlier this month in Las Vegas. However, after ‘Borz’ missed weight by an inexcusable 7.5lbs, the fight card was ultimately reshuffled in an effort to keep both Nate and Khamzat on the card.

In the end it was Diaz defeating Tony Ferguson by fourth round submission in the welterweight headliner, this after Chimaev had steamrolled Kevin Holland in the 180lbs catchweight co-main event.

Following September’s pay-per-view event, UFC president Dana White admitted that Khamzat Chimaev’s massive weight miss was a “problem” and added that ‘Borz’ would likely compete at middleweight moving forward.

While no fight announcement has come quite yet, Chimaev made some waves earlier this afternoon when he shared the following message on social media:

1 8 5 👊🏼💥 pic.twitter.com/urOK6BPayG — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) September 23, 2022

“1 8 5 👊🏼💥” – Chimaev captioned the photo.

Nate Diaz had previously slammed Khamzat Chimaev for his weight miss during the UFC 279 ceremonial weigh-ins sharing the following words:

“Tony’s been around a long time,” Diaz said. “We should have fought a long time ago. Khabib’s bitch-ass was afraid of him, just like this bitch-ass motherf**ker (Khamzat Chimaev) was afraid of me. Yesterday, we punched his bitch-ass in the back here and now he don’t know how to make weight. You know what I’m saying? You guys already know what it is. Real G’s come from California. America motherf**ker!”

The Stockton native continued to blast ‘Borz’ this evening when he shared the following comment on his post about fighting at 185.

Nate Diaz weighs in on Khamzat Chimaev's move to middleweight 👀 (via @NateDiaz209) pic.twitter.com/vdfHZVirug — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 23, 2022

“Duh I retired you from 170 dumb f**k” – Diaz wrote.

Nate Diaz is now a coveted free agent and is currently entertaining the idea of a crossover to boxing. With that said, ‘The Stockton Slugger’ has not ruled out an eventual return to the Octagon.

What do you think of Diaz blasting Chimaev? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

