Renato Moicano says former foe Jose Aldo getting a title shot ‘isn’t a smart decision’

Renato Moicano doesn’t think Jose Aldo getting a title shot at bantamweight is fair to the rest of the division.

At UFC 250, Aldo, who is 0-1 at bantamweight and riding a two-fight losing skid is fighting for the belt against Henry Cejudo. It is a fight the champion called for and one that UFC president Dana White wanted due to Jose Aldo being a legend.

Yet, for Moicano, he doesn’t believe fighters should be getting title shots while coming off of losses.

“It is crazy. I watched his last fight against Marlon and I thought Marlon clearly won that fight. It is not good that he is getting a title shot coming from two losses,” Moicano said to BJPENN.com. “I just don’t know if it is the right move, but I don’t know how the business is. It isn’t a smart decision but the UFC knows how to do things. That is why they are the best promotion in MMA.”

Although Moicano is not a bantamweight, he says he still feels bad for the top contenders like Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling who aren’t getting the shot.

He says as fighters it is something everyone should be angry with but knows there is nothing they can do to change it.

“I really don’t know because it isn’t my division. But, if I was someone like Yan or Sterling, someone on a streak of wins, I would for sure be upset about Aldo getting the shot,” he explained. “I would be angry about that.”

Renato Moicano fought Jose Aldo back at UFC Fortaleza in February of 2019. There, he suffered a TKO loss in the second round which started a two-fight losing skid for him. He will now move up to lightweight at UFC Brasilia next weekend.

Do you agree with Renato Moicano that Jose Aldo getting a title shot isn’t a smart decision?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/7/2020.