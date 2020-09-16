Randy Costa ecstatic to be fighting Journey Newson: “I’m expecting this to be a fan-friendly fight”

Randy Costa couldn’t be more excited when he found out he was fighting Journey Newson.

Costa was set to fight in March but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the loyal Massachusetts native packed up and headed to Florida to train at American Top Team due to the restrictions Massachusetts had.

“I’m still at ATT. Initially, my major concern was going on there with a target on my back as I have like no experience and I’m new,” Costa said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “That isn’t what happened as everyone welcomed me with open arms, I get a lot of individual attention. My main training partners have been Marlon Moraes and Tony Gravely.”

While in Florida, Randy Costa got a fight offer to take on Journey Newson at UFC Vegas 11, which he accepted immediately.

“I love the matchup, I love the matchup. I want to fight exciting guys like I don’t want to fight guys who are looking to squeak out decisions and Journey is not one of those guys,” he explained. “Journey is tough, he punches hard, he is elusive. Good jiu-jitsu, good wrestling, it is an exciting fight, I couldn’t love the matchup more.”

When the two share the Octagon together, many expect it to be a striking battle. That is obviously the hope for Randy Costa but he knows he has to be ready in case Newson takes him down.

“Our resume speaks for themselves. Do I think he will shoot a double leg in the middle of the cage? Probably not,” he said. “Do I think he will try to take me down or get me in the clinch? Maybe. I think Journey realizes he can pack a punch. I’m sure Journey knows I will look to unleash my power. I’m expecting this to be a fan-friendly fight. I would love to have some extra cash, that wouldn’t suck.”

Although this is Randy Costa’s first fight of 2020, he is looking to make a quick turnaround regardless of the outcome barring he is healthy.

Costa knows he needs to get more in cage time, but did think the time off has helped him.

“1000 percent. Regardless of how this fight goes, as long as I don’t suffer any injuries, I would like to get a relatively fast turnaround,” Costa concluded. “With a win, end of October, or November. If I lose, hopefully, that doesn’t happen, like the end of December. I want another fight by the end of the year.”

Who do you think will win, Randy Costa or Journey Newson?