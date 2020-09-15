Just Scrap Radio Ep. 10 with Johnny Walker, Randy Costa & Andre Ewell

The tenth episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 11.

We’re first joined by 11th-ranked light heavyweight, Johnny Walker (1:47). Next, UFC bantamweight, Randy Costa (13:56) comes on. Finally, UFC bantamweight, Andre Ewell (30:58) closes out the show.

Johnny Walker joins the program to preview his UFC Vegas 11 fight against Ryan Spann. The Brazilian talks about his move to Ireland to train at SBG Ireland under John Kavanagh. He also touches on having his former opponent, Misha Cirkunov in his corner for this fight. Walker discusses the importance of getting his hand raised to snap his losing streak. He also talks about his plan of slow-building up the division after feeling rushed. The Brazilian also discusses Jon Jones moving up to heavyweight and whether or not he has any plans to move up in weight.

Randy Costa then comes on to discuss his UFC Vegas 11 fight against Journey Newson which he believes has bonus money written all over it. Costa talks about him training in Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic and getting to work with the likes of Marlon Moraes and Ricky Bandejas. Costa then discusses how much better he has gotten since his last UFC appearance as he is still young in his pro career.

Andre Ewell closes out the show discussing his fight against Irwin Rivera. Ewell starts off talking about his controversial win over Jonathan Martinez and the backlash he faces after the fight. Ewell then talks about the injuries he sustained during the fight and how he even offered Martinez a rematch. He also discusses his upcoming fight and how he likes the matchup even though Rivera is known as being durable.

