Aljamain Sterling urges Dana White to “do the right thing,” grant title shot

Aljamain Sterling hopes UFC President Dana White will “do the right thing” and grant him a title shot against UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan.

Sterling is riding a five-fight win-streak, having most recently picked up an impressive, first-round submission victory over fellow contender Cory Sandhagen. While this victory seemed like it would be enough to earn him a crack at the new bantamweight champion, Yan, White has been noncommittal on the issue.

“I don’t know,” White said at the UFC on ESPN+ 30 post-fight press conference when asked if Sterling would get the next bantamweight title shot (via MMA Fighting). “He’s in there. He’s up there. He’s one of them.”

Sterling, who has yet to receive a bantamweight title shot despite an 11-3 record in the Octagon, is hoping White will see the light and give him the opportunity.

“Honestly, I don’t know what Dana’s waiting for,” Sterling to The Schmo recently (via MMA Fighting). “I don’t know if I pissed in his Cheerios or something, talked to his ex-girlfriend, I have no idea. But, Dana knows the fight to make and I think he’s gonna do the right thing. I think he had to just get over the jet lag from Abu Dhabi. Maybe he forgot how great the performance was and how quick it was, so it’s hard to remember, but I’ve got the camera, I’ve got the film, and he said I was the next guy.”

Sterling also recognizes that Yan likely has some say in the matter, and hopes the champion will accept him as the next bantamweight title challenger.

“Yan’s a pretty smart guy,” Sterling said. “He’s intelligent and I think he’s honorable in terms of the fight game and fighting No. 1 contenders and not looking for these clown fights. I think that’s what builds your legacy, not jumping around and trying to fight the guy who is not even ranked or not on a win streak. I want to fight the best guys, he wants to fight the best guys, and obviously you see the banter we have going back and forth for almost a year now. I’m still coming for that ass, Pete.”

