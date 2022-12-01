Pro fighters make their picks for Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland

In the main event of UFC Orlando, a welterweight bout headlines the card as Stephen Thompson takes on Kevin Holland. Heading into the fight, Thompson is a +118 underdog while ‘Trailblazer’ is a -150 favorite on FanDuel.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros believe it will be a very close and entertaining fight but they give the edge to Thompson due to his experience.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland:

Kyle Daukaus, UFC middleweight: I think Holland. He’s just a younger, faster Thompson.

Miles Johns, UFC bantamweight: I think Thompson will win a decision.

Matt Frevola, UFC lightweight: That is a crazy fight, I never pick against Wonderboy but Father Time is undefeated and I think Holland gets it done.

Chris Daukaus, UFC heavyweight: I’ll go with Wonderboy, probably by decision.

Jay Perrin, UFC bantamweight: Holland is better at welterweight, but Thompson is finally getting to fight a striker. I think Wonderboy’s footwork and his striking is better than Holland so I’ll say Thompson.

Brady Hiestand, UFC bantamweight: I’m actually going to give it to Thompson. Holland is good and has solid striking but Wonderboy has such good striking and his experience will let him stay out of those kill shots and pick him apart.

Kevin Croom, BKFC fighter: I am going with Thompson, the experience will be the difference.

Jonathan Pearce, UFC lightweight: I think Wonderboy gets it done by decision.

Natan Levy, UFC lightweight: I think Thompson can outstrike Holland and win a competitive decision.

***

Fighters picking Stephen Thompson: Miles Johns, Chris Daukaus, Jay Perring, Brady Hiestand, Kevin Croom, Jonathan Pearce, and Natan Levy

Fighters picking Kevin Holland: Kyle Daukaus, Matt Frevola

Who do you think will win the UFC Orlando main event between Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!