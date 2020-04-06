Mike Winkeljohn believes UFC will start having longer cards to make up for postponed events

Mike Winkeljohn believes we may be seeing 20-plus fights on a UFC event to make up for the postponed events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the coronavirus shutting down the sports world, the UFC was forced to postpone three events and the status of the upcoming cards is unknown. But, Dana White has been adamant that all fighters will get three fights in.

“Dana said he promised everyone they’d get three fights,” Winkeljohn said to BJPENN.com. “Dana has done some things that take guts to do and he is that guy will pull it off.”

One possible option is to have multiple events in one week. Yet, for Winkeljohn, he says that doesn’t make sense cost-wise for the UFC. Instead, he thinks the Las Vegas-based promotion will just have longer cards with more fights.

“I don’t know if there will be multiple events in a week or just one long event. If it were me, and I was gambling in Vegas I’d say there will be just more fights on one event and make up for it that way,” Winkeljohn explained. “It keeps their cost low as they don’t have to get different arenas or set up the Octagon twice in a week. They can only have so many pay-per-views. They will look to cut their costs and hopefully help out the fighters.”

Mike Winkeljohn isn’t even sure when events will start to take place. But, he hopes UFC 249 and other following events will happen so fighters can make money during this difficult time.

“I think so. These guys don’t have any money coming in as that is their only source of income and they have bills to pay. So a lot of fighters need to fight right now,” he said. “I like the fact that Dana is trying to save it and give fighters an avenue to make money.”

Although Winkeljohn hopes events will happen he admits he is worried about the travel that would come with it if he has to corner fighters.

“There is no doubt the travel situation is the scary part of it. It really all depends on what airport we have to go to,” he concluded. “I myself am not scared of it. But, I don’t want to become asymptomatic and give it to my parents who are both in their 80’s. I’m hoping that this thing turns fast.”



What do you think of Mike Winkeljohn’s idea of having more fights on every UFC event?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/6/2020.