Khaos Williams eyes fall return but won’t give “anyone extra clout” by calling them out: “I’ll let my hands do the talking”

Khaos Williams was happy he got back into the win column on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 29.

Williams broke onto the UFC scene with two sub-30 second KOs over Alex Morono and Abdul Razak Alhassan. In his third fight, he suffered a close decision loss to Michel Pereira, but on Saturday he earned a hard-fought decision win over Matt Semelsberger which Williams was happy about.

“Definitely. I mean, there is always room for improvement, but I went in there and did what I had to do to get the win,” Williams said to BJPENN.com. “Matt had put the work in, was 2-0 like I was, and coming off a huge KO. It was a tough fight but I’m happy I got the win.”

When Williams heard the scorecards and got his hand raised it was a big relief off his shoulder. He thought he had beat Pereira in his last fight but ultimately didn’t so to get back in the winnings was huge for Williams.

“It was a big relief, I definitely needed that, I feel a whole lot better being back in the win column where I deserve to be,” Williams said. “I felt like I did enough in my last fight to win, but it didn’t go my way. That was a lesson learned but it was a big relief.”

After the win, the hope for Khaos Williams to return in the fall. Yet, when he does return, the fan-favorite KO artist wants it to be on a pay-per-view so he can fight in front of fans once again.

“I’m a little sore from the fight, but I think probably September, October I return. I’d like to get on one of those pay-per-views so I can be back in front of the fans,” Williams said.

When Williams does return, he doesn’t plan to call anyone out. He says he doesn’t want to give any of them extra clout, and instead, he’ll fight whoever the UFC puts in front of him and he’ll let his hands do all the talking.

“Nobody in mind. It’s whoever the UFC puts in front of me. At the end of the day, I don’t call anyone out, people are calling me out all the time,” Williams concluded. “Listen, this is the thing, everybody knows me and I’m about that life for real. I don’t run from the smoke but at the end of the day, I’m not giving anyone extra clout by calling them out. I’m the one who has put the work in everyone knows my name and who I am. I’ll just keep rising up and I’ll let my hands do the talking.”

Who would you like to see Khaos Williams fight next?