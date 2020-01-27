Kevin Lee declares himself the ‘uncrowned champion’ of the lightweight division

Kevin Lee believes he’s the true champion of the lightweight division.

Lee recently returned to the win column with a massive knockout win over Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244. Following the win, “The Motown Phenom” is set to headline UFC Brasilia against Charles Oliveira. He then plans to fight Islam Makhachev in Russia.

For him, it’s all about remaining active.

“I want to stay active and plus I feel like I’m the uncrowned champion anyway. I have to fight all these dudes anyway,” Lee said to BJPENN.com. “So, I may as well stay active, get some more experience out there. This will also be a tough fight [against Oliveira], he’s in the prime of his career but I like to fight.”

Lee considers himself the uncrowned champion because he believes everyone wants to fight him, just like they do with the actual champion. He also believes it is just a matter of time before he wins the real title which everyone knows is his anyway.

“I feel like all these dudes got their eye on me. I know for sure all of them got their eye on me including the guys considered top-five or close to a title shot and even Tony and Khabib,” Lee said. “They ain’t going to put my name in their mouth but they all know that I’m coming up. But, they all know that’s my title. They can continue to jockey for it but they all know eventually that’s my title and I’m coming after it. I haven’t really lost to a man at lightweight yet. I’ve lost some fights but I ain’t lost to a man yet.”

That is why Kevin Lee will continue to fight down in the rankings as he says the champion always has to fight down. But Lee says after he beats Oliveira and Makhachev the goal is to fight for the real title and become the UFC’s undisputed champion.

