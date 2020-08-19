John Salter “expecting a three-round battle” against Andrew Kapel, believes a win earns him a title shot

John Salter thought he had done enough to earn a title shot following his last fight.

With the Bellator middleweight title vacant and Gegard Mousasi not being able to get into the United States, he thought the timing was perfect for him to take on Douglas Lima. The 35-year-old is on a two-fight winning streak. He is also 7-1 in Bellator with his lone loss coming to Rafael Lovato Jr.

Although he believes he deserves a title shot, that will not be happening. Instead, on the main card of Bellator 244, Salter will be taking on Andrew Kapel. Although Kapel is just 1-0 in Bellator, his last fight he scored a knockout win over King Mo, this was not Salter’s original opponent.

“Originally, I think about five and a half weeks out about the fight. I got notice I would be fighting Anatoly Tokov,” Salter said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “But, I believe he had trouble getting in the country and getting him a visa for him. They were able to get Andrew Kapel in to take the fight. He is a guy I knew a little bit from because he knocked out King Mo on the same card I fought on last.”

For John Salter, he knew a scrap against Tokov would be a number one contender bout. But, against Kapel, he isn’t sure about that.

“I was really hoping that, but I knew it would be tough because you can’t get Mousasi to fight or Tokov. I thought it was a good time to make me vs. Lima fight for the vacant title,” he explained. “But, I am just happy to be able to fight. I think I have done what I needed to do to earn the title shot. Hopefully, that decision will be made after that fight.”

Out of Salter’s seven wins in Bellator, six have been by stoppage. So, he believes he can finish Kapel whether that is by submission or TKO but knows the veteran is very durable.

“It was tough to find some tape on him. But, I found some in UFC Fight Pass. He is a tough guy and fights well everywhere. He doesn’t mind fighting from the bottom and has several kickboxing matches,” Salter concluded.” His background is kickboxing and he is good everywhere. Kapel will always be there ready to fight so I am expecting a three-round battle but hoping for a finish.”

