Isaac Vallie-Flagg skeptical ‘Iranian Hulk’ will do well in BKFC

During the broadcast of last weekend’s BKFC 9 card, it was announced that the “Iranian Hulk” Sajad Gharibi has joined the bare knuckle promotion’s roster.

Gharibi, who allegedly weighs almost 400lbs, is expected to make his debut in 2020.

Isaac Vallie-Flagg, one of the best-established competitors in bare knuckle fighting today, doesn’t see the Iranian Hulk’s foray into this brutal sport going well.

“I think as far as the Hulk goes, if he does fight, it’s going to be a disaster,” Vallie-Flagg said. “The dude looks like he can’t move his arms and he’s kind of puffy like a marshmallow.

“I would imagine if he can hit a guy, it’d hurt, but him catching an actual fighter and doing damage? That’s slim to none. Anybody who’s a big guy who can throw hands is going to hurt him.”

While Vallie-Flagg doesn’t envision much success for the Iranian Hulk in the BKFC ring, he certainly understands the reason the promotion signed the massive social media sensation.

“[BKFC President] David [Feldman] has got a business to build,” Vallie-Flagg said. “As soon as he announced that — whether he fights or not — the Internet kind of blew up about this 390-pound monster getting into BKFC. It’s a hell of a good marketing tool to announce that you signed a guy like that.”

Isaac Vallie-Flagg last fought in August, when he defeated fellow UFC veteran Melvin Guillard. With this win, he improved to 3-0 in bare-knuckle competition. He’s now awaiting his next big challenge in this perilous, gloveless sport.

The Iranian Hulk, meanwhile, does not have an opponent for his BKFC debut. That being said, Feldman explained on the broadcast that the monstrous specimen will likely be part of a card called “USA vs. Iran: World War III.”

How do you think the Iranian Hulk will do in BKFC? Do you share Vallie-Flagg’s skepticism?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/20/2019.