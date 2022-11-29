Houston Alexander “would love to take a crack” at boxing Jake or Logan Paul: “I have a ton of respect for them”

Houston Alexander is open to taking a boxing fight and has two names in mind.

Alexander – who is 50 years old – is coming off another knockout win in BKFC as he is 3-0 in the promotion. The veteran has also competed for the UFC, Bellator, KSW, and many other promotions but he has never had a pro boxing fight.

Yet, given his success in BKFC, he believes he would have a ton of success at boxing. Along with that, he often trains alongside Terence Crawford who is one of the best boxers in the world.

“I know I am a power puncher so boxing would be no problem. I have also worked with Bud Crawford in Nebraska so I think I’d have a ton of success in boxing,” Alexander said to BJPENN.com.

If Alexander decides to take a boxing fight, he says he would love to face Jake or Logan Paul. Although many are critical of the Paul brothers and their boxing careers, Houston Alexander is impressed with them.

He knows both are solid boxers, but he believes he has what it takes to get his hand raised. It would also be a big payday for Alexander who would welcome that.

“It all depends on the situation. I would love to take a crack at the Paul brothers who think they are boxers now. I do think what they are doing is great. At first I was like what the hell are you guys doing,” Alexander said. “Then, when you actually see what they are doing and providing entertainment and are paying fighters well, I have a ton of respect for them. But, I would love to be able to box one of those guys.”

As of right now, it’s uncertain if Alexander will actually take a boxing fight. But, he is making it known he is open to it and fighting either Jake or Logan Paul.

