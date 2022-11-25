50-year-old Houston Alexander ecastic with TKO win over Joey Beltran at BKFC 33, has no plans of retiring anytime soon: “Even though Father Time is undefeated, it hasn’t gotten me yet”

Houston Alexander improved to 3-0 in BKFC as he scored a second-round KO win over Joey Beltran.

Alexander was headlining the event in his adopted hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, and dominated the fight from start to finish. He ended up scoring a second-round TKO over Beltran as he says the fight played out exactly how they thought.

“I’m actually really happy with the performance because the game plan we executed actually worked. Anytime you execute a game plan and it works it always is a great fight,” Alexander said to BJPENN.com.

As mentioned, Alexander is now 3-0 in BKFC and has won all three fights by knockout. He has looked very impressive and could very well get a title shot.

However, Alexander doesn’t think he deserves a title shot but is willing to fight anyone.

“I think it’s still pretty fresh,” Alexander said. “I really don’t know what they want for me but if I get a title shot that will be great, if I don’t I’m just glad to still be doing what I’m doing. If I do get that title shot, I will be pleased but I do think I still need to earn it, I still think I need another fight or two…

“I don’t care who they put in front of me, it is what it is. It’s a job I love doing. I’m just enjoying my time,” Alexander later added.

Although Houston Alexander doesn’t care who he fights next, he is 50 years old but isn’t thinking about retirement. Instead, he says he is still fighting at a high-level so he won’t retire until he starts to falter in the gym.

“It’s crazy I’m 50 years old like it’s hard to believe. I think it might be a little bit of luck and a bit of the genes I have in my family,” Alexander concluded. “Ever since I was a kid I have always been in shape. Even though Father Time is undefeated, it hasn’t gotten me yet… If I am still beating people half my age in the gym if I’m still at that level, why would I not get paid for it and continue fighting? I love fighting, so I haven’t thought about retirement yet.”

What do you make of Houston Alexander still fighting at 50?