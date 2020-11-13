Entering UFC Vegas 14 “with a new mindset,” Ashley Yoder just focused on fighting her fight

Ashley Yoder finally feels like a new fighter.

“The Spider Monkey” has had a tough run in the UFC going 2-5 and on a two-fight losing streak. Yet, two of those losses were split decisions, and another, her last fight, many pundits believe she won.

So, Yoder knows she is much better than her record indicates. She has also overcome a broken hip and a change in camps. So, on Saturday, she is ready to show the world just how good she is at UFC Vegas 14.

“I have had a lot of close decisions. Coming into the fight, I am coming in as a fresh fighter and coming in with a new mindset and a new Ashley,” Yoder said to BJPENN.com. “I had climbed a lot of mountains to get to that fight after breaking my hip and trying some new coaching. For me, I am going in as a new fighter, so I’m excited about the energy behind it.”

Although Yoder has lost three in a row before in the UFC, she doesn’t feel any added pressure entering Saturday night. The 33-year-old is taking on Miranda Granger. But, for Yoder, she is only focused on herself and isn’t worried about what Granger will try and do.

“I could be in a much different place but I believe everything happens for a reason so there is a reason why they didn’t go my way,” she explained. “Now, I’ve had the opportunity to stay with the UFC and I could’ve been cut after the first loss. I’m always game to fight so there is no pressure on me. Really, you good be cut after any fight, so I’m just planning on fighting my fight.”

Ultimately for Ashley Yoder, she is confident she will get her hand raised and start to work herself up into the rankings at flyweight.

Entering the scrap, Yoder is a +140 underdog but remains confident in her skillset to keep this fight on the feet and outstrike Granger to a win.

“I had no idea who she was when I got the fight but she is talented. I have more experience in the UFC but had a good run to get here,” she concluded. “It is a good matchup and it will be one of the first opponents that are my size. I just have to fight my fight and I’m not worried about what she will do.”

