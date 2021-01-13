Dusko Todorovic eager to hand Punahele Soriano his first loss and prove he’s the better prospect

Dusko Todorovic was surprised with the name on his bout agreement.

At UFC Fight Island 7, Todorovic, who is 10-0, will battle fellow undefeated prospect, Punahele Soriano. Although the fight was surprising to many fans, given both Todorvic and Soriano are top prospects, the Serbian no longer cares as he is now just focused on the task at hand and figured he would’ve fought Soriano eventually.

“Well to be honest I didn’t give it much thought. I do feel like it’s unusual to match up two young prospects at the start of their UFC careers, but it is what it is,” Todorovic said to BJPENN.com. “I don’t really care about it that much, it’s a matchup like any other for me.”

Entering this fight, both Todorovic and Soriano are 1-0 in the UFC with both wins coming by knockout. Although neither has lost, Todorovic does like this matchup and expects to finish the Hawaiian.

“I don’t like to give out predictions. I just react at that moment to what my opponent does. But, every fight I go for the win and that’s all,” Dusko Todorovic said. “I don’t care how I achieve it as long as it is not by decision.”

If Todorovic does indeed finish Soriano, he knows the win would be big for his career. He expects it would lead to him fighting a ranked opponent. However, don’t expect the 26-year-old to issue any callout.

“We are both undefeated prospects, and I feel it would be huge for me,” Todorovic said. “Every win in the UFC is huge on its own, but me staying undefeated is definitely the goal and something that will catch more and more weight as I get more W’s and will push me through the rankings. This win would give me an opportunity to face someone from the top 15.

“I have never in my career picked or called anybody out. I just don’t like that. For me this is a sport and martial art, of course, it is a business as well but I try to look at it as an athlete and a sportsman,” Dusko Todorovic concluded. “I will always do my best to represent myself and my sport in the best way possible. In the long run, I think the sport itself benefits from that, rather than making a huge show out of nothing and trying to be something I’m not.”

Who do you think will win, Dusko Todorovic or Punahele Soriano?