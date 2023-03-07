Davey Grant eyes KO win over Raphael Assuncao at UFC Las Vegas to earn a spot in the rankings: “I’m here for exciting fights”

Davey Grant thought he would’ve been fighting a lot sooner.

After Grant scored a third-round KO win over Louis Smolka last May, he thought he would get at least another two fights in 2022. Yet, for whatever reason, Grant did not get another fight offer until he was called to step in on short notice against Raphael Assuncao at UFC Las Vegas.

“I don’t know, I was waiting for a fight, and I really wanted to get on the London card, but the matchmakers had other plans,” Grant said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I was a bit devastated about that, but I got offered the short-notice fight. I’m not sure why I didn’t get any fights though.”

Although Grant wasn’t offered any fights, he is excited to face a well-known veteran in Assuncao. The Brit knows Assuncao will be a tough out for anyone but is confident he will be able to land the KO punch.

“I’m here for exciting fights, all day, every day. That is all I want. I’m looking forward to it, it’s a big name and a chance to propel myself in the division,” Grant explained. “I’m excited, I can’t wait… I am going in there to knock him out, I’m always going in there to knock him out. No disrespect, that is how I fight and how I like to win. So, that is what I will be looking for.”

Should Davey Grant get the KO win over Raphael Assuncao at UFC Las Vegas, he hopes he either gets ranked or receives a ranked opponent next. But, even if he doesn’t, the plan is to have an active 2023.

“An impressive win, if I can get that I am hoping I can get a top-15 ranked opponent next… If I can get three fights this year that would be fantastic,” Grant concluded.

