Stipe Miocic ‘upset’ with Colby Covington, plans to have conversation with him

UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic wants a word with welterweight contender Colby Covington.

Miocic recently heard through the grapevine that Covington was being disrespectful to his wife at UFC 241 — although he’s not sure how exactly.

“I’m kinda upset with that kid,” Miocic said on TalkRadio 77 WABC (via The Mac Life). “He was saying stuff to my wife after my fight. I might have to talk to him about that. I’m not trying to start anything here, I’m just saying I want a normal conversation. I’m not gonna go out and take his head off.

“My wife was walking to the cage, and I guess he was saying something to her and my manager being the man he is told him to shut the fuck up,” Miocic continued. “To this day my manager won’t tell me what he said, so I’m going to find out. I’m very good, I’m like the FBI. I’ll find out what he said and I’m just gonna go up to him and talk to him about it.”

Miocic continued, assuring that he doesn’t plan on escalating things with Covington — he merely wants to find out what happened.

“I’m a normal guy,” Miocic said. “I’m just gonna go up to him and talk to him, I’m not gonna take his head off. I’m gonna go, ‘Hey man, what’s your problem’. I’m not mad at the kid, I just want to talk to him about it.”

Miocic, of course, is not the first heavyweight Covington has bothered. The welterweight previously found himself at odds with former UFC heavyweight champ Fabricio Werdum.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/18/2019.