Colby Covington doubts Jorge Masvidal will sign contract to fight Kamaru Usman

Colby Covington thinks Jorge Masvidal vs. Kamaru Usman won’t happen as expected.

Following Masvidal and Usman’s confrontation at radio row during Super Bowl week, Dana White announced the two would fight at International Fight Week. But the welterweight champion Usman revealed the fight is not signed and also hinted at a Conor McGregor scrap.

Covington thinks that is because Masvidal is waiting for a McGregor fight and won’t sign to fight Usman.

“I mean, I think the plan is pretty clear, I wait for my rematch because that’s what I rightfully deserve,” Covington said on BJPENN.com Radio. “I don’t think it’s going to come to fruition because I think Journeyman Jorge Masvidal AKA Street Judas—If you guys know who Judas is from the Bible—he’s not going to sign the dotted line because he’s going to want to wait for that Conor fight. He’s going to want to wait for big money fights. He’s not going to want to fight Marty Fake Newsman and risk losing all the hype that he has, because that’s all Journeymen Jorge Masvidal is right now, hype.”

Even though Jorge Masvidal appears next in line for Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington doesn’t think “Gamebred” is even that good. He says Masvidal had a lucky year and reminds that he still has 15 losses on his record.

So, he isn’t sure why he’s even being considered for the belt but remains adamant Masvidal won’t sign the contract. Instead, he believes he will be the one getting the next shot at Usman.

“Let me tell you that he hit lightning in a bottle,” Covington said. “Big f**king deal. The dude’s got 15 f**king losses on his record. He sucks at f**king fighting. He’s a piece of s**t f**king person. You know. This is coming from someone who used to live with him and knows all the ins and outs about him. He’s a f**king dirtbag and there’s a reason, f*****g, a lot of his family doesn’t even talk to him anymore. So I don’t think he’s going to sign the dotted line against Marty Fake Newsman, and then I’m getting my f*****g rematch. That’s going to be that.”

If Usman and Masvidal do end up fighting, which Covington doubts, he intends to wait for his rematch. “Chaos” isn’t interested in fighting anyone else and he plans on holding out for a rematch.

“If they do fight, either way, I’m young as f**k,” Covington said. “I’ll wait for the f**king winner. That’s what’s going to happen. I’ve already won a UFC f**king title. I’ve already done things never done before in this world. Go to the White House, hang out with the president. I have nothing else to prove, but fighting for what I deserve and what I earned, and that’s a world championship. That’s what the people want. I’m the People’s Champ for a reason, so give the people what they want. Give them the gift of Colby for the UFC Welterweight Championship.”

Whether or not Usman and Masvidal will end up fighting at International Fight Week is unknown at this time. What do you think of these comments from Colby Covington?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/14/2020.