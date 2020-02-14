PHOTO | Dominick Reyes shows off leg damage sustained in Jon Jones fight

Dominick Reyes sustained quite a bit of damage to his leg in his UFC 247 fight with UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Reyes challenged Jones for the title at UFC 247 in Houston, Texas last weekend. The Californian put forth a remarkable performance, giving Jones arguably the toughest test of his career. In fact, many fans and pundits scored the fight in Reyes’ favor.

While Reyes ultimately failed to swipe the title from Jones, losing via controversial unanimous decision, he proved himself as one of the very best light heavyweights in the world. Unfortunately, the price was a seriously bruised leg.

Reyes flaunted his battered leg on Instagram on Thursday.

“Hey Everyone! I’m doin good, thanks for the tremendous support,” Reyes wrote on Instagram. “MRI came back negative, but have some bruising from blunt force trauma. #peopleschamp #pricewepay”

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Reyes reflected on his razor close loss to Jones. He, like many, is of the belief that he won three of the fight’s five rounds.

Whatever the case, he’s keen for a rematch

“I think I won that fight,” Reyes said. “I think the judges scored it wrong, but to say robbery, I don’t know. I felt like something was taken from me than I earned.

“I’ve replayed it a million times in my head. I even try to see it from their point of view, and it’s like no matter how I slice it, I won that fight. It sucks. It definitely sucks, but I’m moving forward. I have a super bright future ahead of me. I’m going to get that rematch.”

While it’s not clear if Reyes will get an immediate rematch, it’s an opportunity he feels he’s earned.

“I truly believe in my heart of hearts, I deserve a rematch,” Reyes said. “To set things right. He’s going to say he won that fight. He’s got to. He’s going to say he won that fight, but I don’t know if he truly believes that.

“Jon, rest up — I know we got in a battle, I’m feeling it, too,” Reyes added, address Jones. “But when you get healthy, talk to the brass, talk to [UFC President] Dana [White]. I’ll have my people do the same.

“We’ve got to set up this rematch. You know it and I know it. Let’s do this.”

Do you think Dominick Reyes deserved the win over Jon Jones?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/14/2020.