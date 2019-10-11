Chatri Sityodtong: Eddie Alvarez still ‘one of the best lightweights in the world’

Eddie Alvarez has had an interesting run in ONE Championship thus far. After losing his promotional debut at the hands of Timofey Nastyukhin in March, he rebounded with a beautiful, come-from-behind submission defeat of the former champion Eduard Folayang in August. Alvarez was then expected to meet Saygid Guseyn “Dagi” Arslanaliev at ONE: Century in Tokyo this weekend, but was unfortunately forced off the card with an injury.

Alvarez is currently recovering from his injury, and with a win in the rear-view mirror, will likely get another high-profile bout in his return to action. Whatever the case, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong still believes Alvarez is one of the greatest lightweights in the sport.

Sityodtong points to the recent Alvarez vs. Folayang bout as proof of that.

“That’s a good question,” Sityodtong said at Thursday’s ONE: Century press conference when asked where Alvarez will stand in the ONE lightweight division when he’s healthy. “I haven’t thought that far honestly. I’ve been so focused on ONE Century. I love Eddie. He showed why he’s a real world champion [in his last fight]. He was getting dominated by Eduard Folayang on the feet, was injured, and it looked like he was one or two punches being over, and he comes back with this incredible flower sweep and chokes out Eduard. That’s incredible.

“Eddie Alvarez, no matter what people say, I do believe when he’s on, when his mind is there, he’s definitely one of the best lightweights in the world,” he added. “Having won both the Bellator and UFC World Championship, he’s the only man to do so in history. The question is, can he become truly a legend by adding a third world title to his credentials? That remains to be seen.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/11/2019.