UFC Tampa | Max Griffin looking to start off new five-fight deal on the right note

Max Griffin will return to the Octagon on Saturday against Alex Morono at UFC Tampa. He last fought back in April at UFC 236 and edged out a decision over Zelim Imadaev.

For Griffin, the hope was to fight much sooner than this. He was scheduled to fight in summer but the UFC could not find him an opponent.

“It is funny, I was supposed to fight in Sacramento in July and was on standby until like two weeks out,” Griffin said to BJPENN.com. “Then I was supposed to fight at UFC 241, so I’ve been in the 80’s [180-pounds] for a while now. I’m not in the 80’s until fight week. Now, I am shredded.”

When he steps into the Octagon, Max Griffin will do so on a new UFC contract. After his win, he was rewarded with a new five-fight deal where he says it is paying him twice the amount that he was making. So, he and his team know, he must start this contract off right.

“It wasn’t who I wanted. I wanted someone who was ranked, especially after my big win. My manager said, hey, new five-fight deal, let’s make some money, look good and put on an impressive performance,” he explained. “Start my new contract off right. He is a good fighter, aggressive guy, good guillotine, it will be exciting.”

Although Griffin is looking to put on an impressive performance, he doesn’t want it to be Fight of the Night. Instead, he is eyeing a performance bonus.

“I’m looking for a performance of the night,” Griffin said. “These fight of the nights, I’m giving too much to these guys and letting them hit me too much.”

In the end, Griffin is more than confident that he will get his hand raised over Alex Morono and expects it to be an entertaining fight for as long as it lasts.

“He is a tough guy, good grappler. He is going to be aggressive, I hope he comes out firing. We will both come forward, I’ll just be more precise and get the W,” he concluded.

