Brent Primus claims he doesn’t know anything about his Bellator 240 opponent

Brent Primus doesn’t know anything about his Bellator 240 opponent, Chris Bungard.

When Primus makes the walk to the cage on Saturday it will be the first time he does so since May of last year, which has been frustrating for him. But he has finally gotten a fight and is focused on Bungard and extending his win streak to two.

When he was offered this fight, Primus thought it was a joke by Bellator but it turns out it wasn’t.

“I have never heard of his name, I don’t know who he is. I’ve looked up like 30 seconds of his fight and left it. I don’t know anything about him,” Primus said to BJPENN.com. “I’m just training to better myself and I feel better than I ever have. I feel great right now and I can’t wait to showcase this.”

Why Primus has to fight on another Bellator Europe show is because of how the promotion negotiated its broadcast agreements. He says Bellator needs to have at least one big North American name on the card and unfortunately for Primus, he fell into that category.

“I know they signed with Sky Sports and a bunch of broadcasts in Europe, I got told the deal was each one of those cards they needed a big name in Bellator,” he said. “I think that is what happened these past two fights.”

In this fight, Brent Primus knows he’s the better fighter than Bungard. He doesn’t expect the fight to be a close one. He also would bet his house on him earning a quick finish if he could.

“I 100 percent do not see this fight hitting the scorecards. I’m going to finish this guy, I’d almost bet my house on it,” he explained. “I really am 100 percent confident I will beat this guy on the feet and on the ground.”

Should Primus get his hand raised, he hopes to fight a big-name like Benson Henderson, or fight Patricio Freire for the lightweight title. Following that, he has his eyes on the trilogy against Michael Chandler.

For now, Primus is focusing on getting his hand raised in dominant fashion on Saturday and improving to 10-1 as a pro.

