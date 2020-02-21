NSAC bans weigh-in staredown for Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury rematch

The Nevada State Athletic Commission isn’t taking any chances when it comes to the upcoming WBC heavyweight title rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

After the pair got physical at a press conference this week, the commission has banned them from partaking in a staredown after they weigh in on Friday evening.

Dan Rafael of ESPN has the details of this bizarre NSAC ruling:

“The Nevada State Athletic Commission has banned Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury from engaging in a face off after they weigh-in for their heavyweight championship rematch on Friday afternoon,” Top Rank president Todd duBoef told ESPN on Thursday. “In my 25 years in boxing I’ve never heard of an administrative body stepping in and prohibiting a face off. It’s the pinnacle moment before the fight. I am just shocked.”

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder first fought in December of 2018.

On the night of their first meeting, Fury seemed to win the majority of the rounds, but Wilder was the man behind the fight’s most decisive moments — most notably a devastating 12th-round knockout that looked like it spelled the end for Fury. In the end, this thrilling heavyweight contest was ruled a draw.

While there was an immediate and widespread appetite for a rematch, both men competed in two other bouts before the do-over came together. Wilder defeated Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz, and Fury defeated Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin.

In their Saturday night rematch, the two heavyweight juggernauts will seek a more decisive outcome, but it’s unlikely that this fight will mark the end of their rivalry. There is clause in their contracts that could easily force a trilogy, perhaps as soon as this summer.

Do you think the NSAC made the right decision by forbidding Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder from squaring off after they weigh in?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/21/2020.