BKFC president says the contract they will offer Nate Diaz will make it “hard for him to say no,” hopes to make Mike Perry fight

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship president, David Feldman thinks the offer BKFC will give Nate Diaz will be tough to turn down.

After Diaz fought out his contract at UFC 279 with a submission victory over Tony Ferguson he became one of the biggest free agents in recent memory. Most of the promotions will be after him, and BKFC is no different as they have already reached out to his camp and plan on making a solid offer.

“We definitely reached out,” Feldman said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com about Diaz. “They do have a window where they can’t negotiate or talk about deals because it is a re-negotiation period with the UFC and we respected that. We did reach out not knowing when that was. We have another week or so before we can make an offer. I think the offer we will make him is gonna be hard for him to say no, unless he just doesn’t want to do this. That is a possibility. Look, the guy is a legend, he’s a warrior, he’s been in with every one and this might not be his cup of tea. But, if it is, I’m pretty sure we can sway him over here.”

If David Feldman can get Nate Diaz to sign with BKFC, he believes he could make some massive fights. But, he thinks the biggest fight out there is Diaz vs. Mike Perry and he hopes he can put it on for the fans.

“Absolutely, I think him and Mike Perry would move the needle for us tremendously,” Feldman said about Perry-Diaz. “There are a lot of other guys that are out there that we are going after that would be great for us.”

Would you like to see Nate Diaz sign with BKFC? And, who do you think would if he were to fight Mike Perry? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!