Leon Edwards believes Jorge Masvidal will “never” become UFC champion

Leon Edwards doesn’t like Jorge Masvidal’s chances to become UFC champion.

Masvidal got his first UFC title shot on short notice at UFC 251 against Kamaru Usman and lost a decision. Since then, both men have hinted at a potential rematch. However, according to Leon Edwards, he believes Usman wins with ease every time.

“First of all, I don’t think Masvidal deserves a title shot. So, for him to promote himself by saying he broke Usman’s nose and give me a full camp. But, I think Usman beats him 10 out of 10 times,” Edwards said to ESPN about Masvidal. “I just don’t think Masvidal is a championship fighter. I think he is a good fighter, good contender, but will never be a UFC champion from what I can see… It is more just about the business side and the money. Usman probably thinking about the money, easy work for a high payday.”

Although Usman clearly won four rounds against Masvidal last July, “Gamebred” did have some moments in the first round which could lead to some thinking the rematch would go down differently. There is no question both men would be better prepared for one another, but the way Usman is fighting right now, whether or not a full camp for Masvidal would change anything is uncertain.

Regardless, it appears the UFC is interested in booking Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 next, especially after the pay-per-view numbers the event did. For Leon Edwards, that is no doubt disappointing news as despite not fighting since July of 2019, he does have a case for a title shot given the winning streak he is on. However, the hope for the Englishman is to fight on March 13 and get a big win to cement his case as the number one contender at welterweight.

