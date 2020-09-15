After getting back into the win column, Hunter Azure looking to turn around quickly and build up some momentum

Hunter Azure knew that he needed to beat Cole Smith back at UFC Vegas 9.

Azure was entering the fight coming off a knockout loss to Brian Kelleher at 145-pounds. Although he is a natural bantamweight, due to the pandemic and the lack of training, his fight with ‘Boom’ was up a weight class.

After the loss, however, Azure knew he was best at bantamweight and knew his UFC job could be on the line if he lost back-to-back fights. In the end, he ended up getting his hand raised by decision over Smith.

“Man, it was huge, that was my main focus was getting back into the win column. Coming off a loss always sucks, just getting back to where I was, was all I needed,” Hunter Azure said to BJPENN.com. “In the back of my mind, I knew I couldn’t lose two in a row. I needed the win, especially at bantamweight that would set me back.”

In the fight, Azure didn’t take much damage so he hopes he can turn around quickly. He also knows that with everything going on in the world, this is his time to make a name for himself by fighting often and picking up wins.

“With everything going on right now there is a lot of opportunities right now. I like to stay consistent and stay in there as much as I can,” he said. “I want to get another in this year.”

For now, Hunter Azure is back training and awaiting his next fight. The hope is he will fight again in November when the UFC returns from Fight Island.

“Fight Island would be sweet but I don’t know how much I would like that 15-hour plane ride. If it happens, that is awesome, but I would love to have my next fight back in Vegas,” he concluded.

