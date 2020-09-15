Johnny Walker expects to finish Ryan Spann after having “one of the best camps ever” at SBG Ireland

Johnny Walker is on a two-fight losing streak and thus has made some career changes ahead of his upcoming fight.

At UFC Vegas 11, Walker is set to take on Ryan Spann in a very intriguing matchup. Normally, Walker trains at Tristar in Montreal, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he could not get into Canada so he decided to send John Kavanagh a message to train at SBG Ireland.

“It has been amazing, one of the best camps ever,” Johnny Walker said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “John Kavanagh is a really, really good coach. He looked after me really well and helped me improve my game, I’m happy to be here.”



Walker also says his entire focus is on fighting now. Helping him do that is his former opponent in Misha Cirkunov who will be in the Brazilian’s corner for the fight.

Entering the fight, many pundits don’t expect this fight to go the distance, and for Walker, he believes this is a good matchup for him.

“He is a really good and tough fighter, a tough fight for me. I’m ready for this fight,” Johnny Walker said. “I know he is strong and has good boxing. I watch his fights but I have made a good game plan and I will beat me, let’s fight.”

The Brazilian also knows the importance of winning this fight. He is on a two-fight losing streak and expects to get his hand raised by stoppage.

“I can submit him or knock him out,” Walker said. “I never like fights to go the distance, I hope I can get this win, but it doesn’t matter how. I’m ready to win however it takes.

“Every fight is important as your next fight is always important,” he continued. “I have to come back strong and beat this guy for my career. I have my mind and focus on my career and I hope I can move to Ireland to train at this gym. My whole life is about my career now.”

The hope for Johnny Walker is he can fight again in 2020 and end the year 2-0 after a disappointing last 10 months for him. Yet, he also realizes he has to take it slow as he can’t try to rush up the division as he did in his last two fights.

“I don’t want to rush. I just want to fight somebody close to me after this one, maybe one or two ranked ahead of me,” Walker concluded. “Just go slowly. I still have a lot to learn because I know my potential and what I can do.”

