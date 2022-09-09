Abus Magomedov “happy” with 19-second front kick KO over Dustin Stoltzfus at UFC Paris: “I know it’s a very dangerous kick”

Abus Magomedov finally made his UFC debut and made quick work of Dustin Stoltzfus at UFC Paris.

Magomedov hadn’t fought since December of 2020 in KSW and after that, he was signed to the UFC. He was booked to face Gerald Meerschaert, Aliaskhab Khizriev, and Makhmud Muradov but for different reasons, it never came to fruition. He finally made his debut at UFC Paris nearly two years after his last fight and for Magomedov, he was ready to finally fight again.

“It was almost two years and there was pressure because I hadn’t fought in a long time,” Magomedov said to BJPENN.com. “Then, on fight week, I saw Dana White and the UFC really trying to push me which added pressure but I know how to manage it and I just wanted to fight. I had prepared to make my debut three times before so I was more than ready.”

Right when the opening bell rang, Magomedov went after Stoltzfus and landed a big front kick that hurt the American. He then followed it up with some punches and the fight was stopped just 19-seconds into the bout.

For Abus Magomedov, he says the kick is a strike he knows is super dangerous and is very happy with his performance.

“It’s like my fight style, I always try front kicks or unusual kicks,” Magomedov said. “We didn’t train it before or it wasn’t part of my game plan but I train it all the time because I know it’s a very dangerous kick…

“I was just happy it was so fast. I didn’t think it would be so fast, but I know me and I know what I can do and how hard I trained for the fight,” Magomedov later added.

Although Magomedov only has one fight in the UFC, he made a big statement with the 19-second KO, and with that, he hopes he can get a ranked opponent next.

“This year I want to fight one more time and I hope I will get a top-15 opponent. I’m just waiting for who the UFC will give me, I will fight anyone but I hope it is a ranked opponent,” Magomedov concluded.

Who would you like to see Abus Magomedov fight next?