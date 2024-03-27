André Lima explains why he honestly feels “so sorry” for Igor Severino: “I know the same journey I had, he had too”

André Lima is explaining why he honestly feels ‘so sorry’ for his UFC Vegas 89 opponent Igor Serverino.

It was André Lima (8-0 MMA) vs. Igor Serverino (8-1 MMA) in a flyweight bout this past weekend at UFC Vegas 89. The 20-year-old Serverino suffered his first loss in the cage by disqualification (biting). Lima would go undefeated and win a fight (‘bite’) of the night bonus.

Lima proceeded to get a tattoo following the match which says:

“I got f**king bit bonus”

UFC CEO Dana White, took little time in removing Serverino from the promotion saying via ‘KevinIole.com’:

“Those were two up-and-coming undefeated fighters. If you get frustrated and want out of the fight, there are plenty of ways to do it, but the worst thing you can do is bite your opponent. Now, you get cut and lose the biggest opportunity of your life. Not to mention, he’s going to have real problems with the NSAC.”

Igor Severino

With the bite, Serverino not only lost the fight but was also released from the UFC roster. To make matters worse, the Brazilian is having his pay withheld from the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

André Lima, in an interview with ‘TMZ Sports‘, reflected on the fight with Serverino saying:

“I feel so sorry, to be honest, for him. I’m sad for him, to be honest. He came from the same thing, you know? He struggled a lot, like I did. He has a family. He has a bright future. “

Continuing, ‘Mascote’ said:

“I was about to speak with him in the Octagon but they didn’t allow. After that, I didn’t see him. But I feel so much for him. I know the same journey I had, he had too. So, I feel bad for him.”

Concluding, André Lima has obviously forgiven the up-and-coming fighter saying:

“To be honest I want to say to him that the world can always turn around, day by day, I’m not taking advantage of the bad side. I hope I can see him on the big stage again, even if he wants a rematch one day, we can go there and throw down in three rounds or whatever.”

“But I hope I can see him on the big stage at the big show, making money because he’s young and there’s a lot to learn.”

Lima and Severino both earned their contracts with the UFC through victories on Dana White’s  Contender Series.

What do you think of André Lima’s comments? Do you agree that the UFC should have cut Igor Serverino?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

