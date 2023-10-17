What’s next for Edson Barboza and Sodiq Yusuff after UFC Vegas 81?

By Cole Shelton - October 16, 2023

In the main event of UFC Vegas 81, ranked featherweights threw down as Edson Barboza faced Sodiq Yusuff coming off a year-long layoff.

Edson Barboza and Sodiq Yusuff

Barboza entered the fight coming off a first-round knockout over Billy Quarantillo in April to return to the win column after losing two fights in a row. Yusuff, meanwhile, hadn’t fought since October of 2022 when he beat Don Shainis by submission in 30-seconds, and before that, beat Alex Caceres by decision.

Ultimately, it was Edson Barboza who got the win at UFC Vegas 81 as he beat Sodiq Yusuff by decision. Yusuff started out strong as he rocked Barboza and nearly finished him en route to a 10-8 first round. However, Barboza from there on in, took control of the fight and won a clear-cut decision.

Now, following UFC Vegas 81, here is what I think should be next for both men involved in the main event.

Edson Barboza

Edson Barboza continues to turn back the clock as he earned a hard-fought decision over Sodiq Yusuff on Saturday. The Brazilian is now on a two-fight win streak and improved to 18-11 in the UFC.

With the win, Barboza will likely get someone in the top 10, and his next fight should be another main event against the returning Calvin Kattar. Kattar should be back in early 2024 from his knee injury, so the timelines align for Kattar and Barboza to throw down with the winner being likely a fight or two away from a title shot.

Sodiq Yusuff

Sodiq Yusuff had dealt with a serious back injury before this but still looked good in the fight despite the loss. He had nearly finished Edson Barboza in the first round and had a very close fight with the legend.

Despite the loss, Yusuff is still a top-15 featherweight and his next fight should be against Dan Ige. Both Yusuff and Ige have had chances to break into the top 10 but have lost some key fights. The winner would get another chance at the top 10 while the loser will likely have to fight some unranked opponent.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Edson Barboza Sodiq Yusuff UFC

Related

Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett believes he has to "make a statement" against Tony Ferguson to prove he deserves a ranked opponent

Cole Shelton - October 16, 2023
Kamaru Usman
Khamzat Chimaev

Kamaru Usman reveals champ-champ aspirations ahead of middleweight debut: "I want both"

Josh Evanoff - October 16, 2023

Former UFC champion Kamaru Usman might be moving up to middleweight, but his time at welterweight isn’t done.

Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski
Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski believes knockout is needed against Islam Makhachev: "Can't afford to do anything else"

Josh Evanoff - October 16, 2023

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski believes he’ll finish Islam Makhachev on Saturday.

Michael-Bisping
Paulo Costa

Michael Bisping reacts to Paulo Costa’s latest fight cancellation: “He’s a bit of a madman isn’t he.”

Susan Cox - October 16, 2023

Michael Bisping is reacting to Paulo Costa’s latest fight cancellation.

Charles Oliveira
Josh Thomson

Former MMA champion takes aim at Charles Oliveira for “stupid” training methods that led to UFC 294 withdrawal: “He wasn’t wearing headgear”

Harry Kettle - October 16, 2023

Former MMA champion Josh Thomson has taken aim at Charles Oliveira for his training technique that contributed to him being forced out of UFC 294.

Dricus Du Plessis and Robert Whittaker and UFC 290

Michael Bisping believes Dricus Du Plessis is “really pissed off” about the Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight booking: “He should be fighting for the belt”

Harry Kettle - October 16, 2023
Michel Pereira
UFC Vegas 81

UFC Vegas 81 Bonus Report: Michel Pereira one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - October 14, 2023

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 81 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza.

Edson Barboza, Sodiq Yusuff, UFC Vegas 81, UFC
Sodiq Yusuff

UFC Vegas 81 Results: Edson Barboza defeats Sodiq Yusuff (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 14, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 81 results, including the main event between Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza.

UFC Vegas 81, Sodiq Yusuff, Edson Barboza, UFC, Results
Sodiq Yusuff

UFC Vegas 81: ‘Yusuff vs. Barboza’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - October 14, 2023

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 81 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza.

Aljamain Sterling and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Aljamain Sterling eyeing Max Holloway for potential featherweight debut: "I'll show you guys what's up"

Josh Evanoff - October 13, 2023

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling would love to fight Max Holloway.