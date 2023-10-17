What’s next for Edson Barboza and Sodiq Yusuff after UFC Vegas 81?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 81, ranked featherweights threw down as Edson Barboza faced Sodiq Yusuff coming off a year-long layoff.

Barboza entered the fight coming off a first-round knockout over Billy Quarantillo in April to return to the win column after losing two fights in a row. Yusuff, meanwhile, hadn’t fought since October of 2022 when he beat Don Shainis by submission in 30-seconds, and before that, beat Alex Caceres by decision.

Ultimately, it was Edson Barboza who got the win at UFC Vegas 81 as he beat Sodiq Yusuff by decision. Yusuff started out strong as he rocked Barboza and nearly finished him en route to a 10-8 first round. However, Barboza from there on in, took control of the fight and won a clear-cut decision.

Now, following UFC Vegas 81, here is what I think should be next for both men involved in the main event.