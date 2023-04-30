Pros react after Eddie Alvarez defeats Chad Mendes at BKFC 41

Tonight’s BKFC 41 event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated fight between Eddie Alvarez and Chad Mendes.

Alvarez (30-8 and two No Contests MMA, 1-0 BKFC) was returning to action for the first time since April of 2021, where he had suffered a loss to Ok Rae Yoon at ONE on TNT 4. The Philadelphia native later asked for and was granted his release from ONE Championship. Eddie’s most recent win had come back in 2019, when he defeated Eduard Folayang by first-round submission.

Meanwhile, Chad Mendes (1-1 BKFC, 18-5 MMA) was competing for the first time since February of 2022, where he scored a fourth-round TKO win over Joshuah Alvarez at KnuckleMania 2 (see that here). Prior to that, ‘Money’ had suffered a TKO loss to Alexander Volkanovski under the UFC banner.

Tonight’s BKFC 41 co-main event resulted in a thrilling back and forth war. Both Eddie Alvarez and Chad Mendes scored two knockdowns during the fight, but it was the former UFC lightweight champion getting the final big shot in at the very end of the fifth and final round. The bout went to the judges’ scorecards for decision, and Alvarez was awarded the nod by a split ruling.

‘Money’ announced his retirement from combat sports immediately following the bout.

Official BKFC 41 Result: Eddie Alvarez def. Chad Mendes via split decision (47-46, 46-47, 47-46)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Alvarez vs. Mendes’ below:

This should be a banger 🔥 #BKFC41 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) April 30, 2023

Chads traps are crazy! #bareknuckle — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 30, 2023

Solid damage done by Mendes in R4. I suspect Mendes is up winning 1,2,4 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 30, 2023

wow then mendes vs eddie fight thou 🤯 — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) April 30, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Eddie Alvarez defeating Chad Mendes at BKFC 41:

That was a great fight! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 30, 2023

What a fight @EdAlvarezFight! — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) April 30, 2023

Eddie Alvarez is a freaking Dog #BKFC — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) April 30, 2023

Congratulations Edward! You're a 🐕 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 30, 2023

The real winners of the night are chads traps 🤯😂 https://t.co/IJkNIByajw — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) April 30, 2023

