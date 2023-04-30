search
UFC Vegas 72

UFC Vegas 72 Bonus Report: Song Yadong one of four POTN winners

By Chris Taylor - April 29, 2023
The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 72 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon.

Tonight’s bantamweight main event proved to be a coming out party for Song Yadong. ‘The Kung Fu Kid’ was able to dominate Ricky Simon in the standup and did a great job with his takedown defense throughout the course of the fight. After dropping Simon in the final second of round four, Yadong quickly picked up the TKO finish just 1:10 into the fifth and final round. The Team Alpha Male product called out both Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera after his win.

UFC Vegas 72 was co-headlined by a middleweight contest featuring Caio Borralho taking on Michal Oleksiejczuk. The bout resulted in a second-round submission victory for ‘The Natural’ (see that here), which marked his fourth-straight inside of the Octagon.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Song Yadong pocketed an extra $50k for his fifth-round TKO victory over Ricky Simon in tonight’s UFC Vegas 72 main event (see that here)

Performance of the night: Caio Borralho earned an extra $50k for his second-round submission victory over Michal Oleksiejczuk.

Performance of the night: Rodolfo Vieira pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round submission victory over Cody Brundage.

Performance of the night: Marcus McGhee earned an extra $50k for his second-round submission victory over Journey Newson.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 72 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

