UFC Vegas 72 Bonus Report: Song Yadong one of four POTN winners

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 72 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon.

Tonight’s bantamweight main event proved to be a coming out party for Song Yadong. ‘The Kung Fu Kid’ was able to dominate Ricky Simon in the standup and did a great job with his takedown defense throughout the course of the fight. After dropping Simon in the final second of round four, Yadong quickly picked up the TKO finish just 1:10 into the fifth and final round. The Team Alpha Male product called out both Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera after his win.

UFC Vegas 72 was co-headlined by a middleweight contest featuring Caio Borralho taking on Michal Oleksiejczuk. The bout resulted in a second-round submission victory for ‘The Natural’ (see that here), which marked his fourth-straight inside of the Octagon.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Song Yadong pocketed an extra $50k for his fifth-round TKO victory over Ricky Simon in tonight’s UFC Vegas 72 main event (see that here)

Performance of the night: Caio Borralho earned an extra $50k for his second-round submission victory over Michal Oleksiejczuk.

Performance of the night: Rodolfo Vieira pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round submission victory over Cody Brundage.

Performance of the night: Marcus McGhee earned an extra $50k for his second-round submission victory over Journey Newson.

