Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson explains shocking weight loss just weeks after filming ‘The Smashing Machine’

WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson addressed one of the biggest questions online ahead of the U.S. premiere of ‘The Smashing Machine’.

‘The Smashing Machine’, a biopic on MMA legend Mark Kerr’s life and career, is set to star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and will premiere in the United States next month. Johnson, an avid MMA fan, went through a significant physical transformation as he trained in the gym to mimic Kerr’s appearance.

During a recent appearance at the 2025 Venice Film Festival, Johnson raised eyebrows when he looked significantly emaciated just weeks after completing filming for ‘The Smashing Machine’. Johnson suffered an injury during filming, but his skinny physique in Venice left many fans concerned.

As speculation swirls online, Johnson made sure to address the ‘elephant in the room’ as he continues to promote the film.