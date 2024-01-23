Michael Bisping weighs in on Sean Strickland’s ‘headbutt’ claim: “The reality is these things just happen”

Michael Bisping is weighing in on Sean Strickland’s ‘headbutt’ claim.

It was at UFC 297 this past weekend where Dricus Du Plessis (21-2 MMA) defeated Sean Strickland (28-6 MMA) in a middleweight title bout to claim the belt as his own.

The former champion, Strickland commented on the fight and the head clash that occurred, sharing a photo on Instagram of the stitches that were required on his eyelid and saying:

“I didn’t take the cowards way out and tell the doctor I couldn’t see and got a no contest…. The only reason why you took a round from me is because I couldn’t see.. I won that fight, the world knows I won that fight……. The belt they gave you will never make you a champion, enjoy….”

They had to stitch through muscle to get it closed.”

Michael Bisping, addressed Strickland’s comments in a video on his YouTube channel saying (h/t MMANews):

“A headbutt is intentional, a clash of heads is accidental and maybe there was an accidental clash of heads.”

Continuing Bisping added:

“Unfortunately in mixed martial arts, one of the toughest sports on the planet, things like that happen and you’ve just got to roll with it. That’s how it goes. I mean, I’ve had it myself. I mean I fought with one eye for many years.”

Concluding, the now 44-year-old commentator Michael Bisping relayed:

“The reality is these things just happen and the comeback from Dricus Du Plessis, ‘why don’t you cry about again’, as I say, 10-8, 10-7, no that’s a knockout, that’s a TKO, wipe the floor it’s done.”

Yes, the reality is, according to the judges, Strickland lost and Du Plessis won. ‘Stillknocks‘ is the new UFC middleweight champion.

Were you watching? Do you believe Strickland should have won the battle in the Octagon?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!